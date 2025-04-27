3 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Near Tennessee Airport

The Mooney M20TN went down south of Upper Cumberland Regional Airport in Sparta, about 95 miles east of Nashville, around noon local time on Saturday, April 26, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft had reportedly departed from Alabama and was in its descent into the airport when the incident happened.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

