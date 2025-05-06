Trump Can Ban Transgender People From Military, Supreme Court Rules

The order, announced Tuesday afternoon, May 6, includes the potential removal of currently serving transgender personnel.

However, it's not the final word on the matter as litigation continues, but during that time, the order will be in effect.

Three of the nine justices dissented with the majority ruling: Obama appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor and Biden appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This decision effectively lifts a prior ruling from a lower court that had halted the enforcement of the ban, which was determined to be likely unconstitutional and based on misinterpretations of limited research.

The Trump administration had contended that judicial deference to military assessments regarding readiness and unit cohesion is paramount.

Click here to read the Supreme Court order.

