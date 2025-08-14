'Rodent Activity' Prompts Recall Of Cheese Product Sold In MA

Quesito El Establo, located in Salem, New Hampshire, has recalled all of its Spanish Cheese (Quesito Colombiano).

This action follows an FDA inspection that uncovered the presence of rodents, signs of rodent activity, and other unsanitary conditions during manufacturing and storage.

The cheese was distributed to retail stores in Massachusetts, primarily serving Hispanic/Latino customers.

The FDA warns that rodent presence can carry a variety of health risks, including the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and those with certain medical conditions.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and lead to more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis.

The recall covers all products with a code date of AUG 22 2025 or earlier. The affected cheese is sold in approximately 1-pound portions, wrapped in plastic and placed in Ziploc brand bags.

Each unit has a blue sticker featuring a cow image, the words “Quesito Colombiano” in yellow, “Spanish Cheese” at the top, and Quesito El Establo listed as the manufacturer. Expiration dates are printed on the sticker.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Quesito El Establo has stopped production and distribution while the investigation continues.

Consumers are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company at 617-842-0513, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

