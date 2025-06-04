North Adams Man Guilty Of Raping 3 Year Old; Facing Decades In Prison

Austin Miller-Robinson, 28, of North Adams, was convicted Wednesday, June 4, by a Berkshire Superior Court jury of aggravated rape of a child with force and one count of rape and abuse of a child aggravated by age difference, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office announced.

Miller Robinson was 23 when the attack happened. His victim was 3 years old.

“While we are pleased with today’s verdict, it brings to light the horrific abuse that exists in the fringes of society," District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue said. "This guilty verdict provides a measure of justice for an innocent child who endured unimaginable harm at the hands of an adult. It is my hope that today begins the process of closure for the victim’s family and an opportunity for healing and moving forward.”

He thanked the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse Unit for their hard work in the case.

Aggravated rape of a child with force carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison. Rape and abuse of a child aggravated by age difference carries a minimum term of 10 years behind bars.

A judge will sentence him on June 11.

