North Adams Community Rallies After Fire Destroys Homes, Leaves Families

The blaze at 319-321 Walnut St. in North Adams was reported just after 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9. Authorities have not said what caused the fire, but it spread quickly through the duplex. Firefighters contained the flames in less than an hour, but the damage was catastrophic.

Both families lost everything — far more than words could convey.

Michael and Kathy Lemaire, who lived in one of the apartments, managed to save their newborn puppy. Sadly, their cats did not survive. A GoFundMe created for them raised $600 before it stopped accepting donations.

Jennifer McKeon was at work when the fire broke out in the duplex she shared with the Lemaires.

Her three dogs were trapped inside. First responders forced their way in and rescued the animals, but McKeon’s dog Gypsie suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns. Gypsie ran away for 24 hours before returning home, requiring intensive medical care, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Jennifer is now in a position of being homeless with her 3 sweet dogs, and is in dire need of assistance. A place to live, clothing, basic living essentials, food, keepsakes from family... all gone. If any of you read this and can possibly give something, anything... it would help ever so greatly with getting that woman warrior back on her feet to face the world again,” the fundraiser says.

