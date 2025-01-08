'Everything's Gone': Deadly LA Wildfires Destroy Hundreds of Homes, Leave Apocalyptic Scenes

The first blaze erupted late Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Since then, hundreds of homes have been reduced to ashes, entire neighborhoods destroyed, and thousands evacuated. Over 1,000 structures and 25,000 acres have been destroyed.

Panicked motorists abandoned vehicles in streets as they rushed to flee the inferno.

At least two additional wildfires have ignited in Los Angeles County, compounding the crisis.

The death toll has risen to five as of Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

On Instagram, Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, said he evacuated from his Malibu home at 7 p.m. Tuesday and labeled the blaze the most horrific in LA over 30 years.

"Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief," journalist Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, wrote on Instagram. "Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We have evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything."

Actor James Woods wrote on X: All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one."

Eugene Levy, of "American Pie" and "Schitt's Creek" fame, also evacuated from his home.

