Don't Fall For These Fake Amazon Email Scams

Cybercriminals are increasingly impersonating the retail giant in phishing schemes designed to steal your personal information, and they’re getting harder to spot.

The fake messages often claim there’s a problem with an order, a delivery delay, or a suspicious charge to your account. Others pretend to be about a Prime membership renewal or payment issue.

The goal: to get you to click a malicious link or share private information such as passwords or credit card numbers.

Amazon says these scams rely on fear and false urgency. The company urges customers never to click links in questionable emails, but instead to log in directly through the official Amazon app or website. Legitimate messages can always be found in the Message Center of your Amazon account.

Common tricks include:

Fake orders: Claims that you bought something you didn’t, or that a delivery failed.

Subscription scams: Messages about Prime renewal “issues” or surprise charges.

Information requests: Emails asking for login credentials or payment data.

Poor formatting: Misspellings, strange grammar, or off-brand logos.

If you suspect a scam, don’t click any links or download attachments. Access your account directly through Amazon, enable two-step verification, and forward suspicious messages to [email protected]

. You can also report scams at the Federal Trade Commission’s website and monitor your bank or card statements for unauthorized charges.

The bottom line: when in doubt, don’t click — verify.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Adams and receive free news updates.