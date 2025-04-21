Twice-Deported Man With Violent History Captured Again in Brockton: Police

Oscar Lopez-Perez, a Honduran national, was taken into custody last week by officers with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston, working alongside the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ICE officials say Lopez-Perez has a criminal history that includes a conviction for assault and battery and a drunk driving charge.

Federal records show that Lopez-Perez was first ordered removed from the country in 2003. Since then, he has been deported twice — in 2013 and again later that same year — after being caught reentering the country illegally.

“Oscar Lopez-Perez has displayed a complete disregard for U.S. immigration laws by illegally reentering the country after being previously deported,” said ICE Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “Additionally, he has presented a significant threat to the residents of Massachusetts.”

The Stoughton District Court also arraigned Lopez-Perez in 2020 for driving under the influence and negligent operation of a vehicle.

He is currently being held in ICE custody as officials continue immigration proceedings.

