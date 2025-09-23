Ryan Routh, Acting As Own Attorney, Convicted Of Trying To Assassinate Trump On Golf Course

The verdict capped a turbulent trial in which the 59-year-old North Carolinian acted as his own attorney and repeatedly sparred with witnesses.

The verdict was returned Tuesday, Sept. 23, after a trial before US District Judge Aileen Cannon in South Florida. Routh faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Jurors heard that on Sept. 15, 2024, a Secret Service agent spotted Routh in camouflage and tactical gear near the sixth hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, with a rifle positioned from a makeshift sniper’s nest.

The agent fired when he saw the rifle barrel aimed at him; Routh fled and was arrested later that day on I‑95, authorities said.

Prosecutors described meticulous planning: multiple reconnaissance trips to the course, burner phones and weapons purchases, and a handwritten 12‑page “Dear World” letter in which Routh called the incident “a failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.” He also urged others to “finish the job.”

Forensic experts from the FBI and ATF linked his DNA to the rifle, backpack and other items left behind, prosecutors said.

Routh represented himself, telling jurors he lacked intent to kill and was “incapable of pulling the trigger.” He cross‑examined his own witnesses in exchanges that were at times unusual and chaotic, and argued the assassination “was never going to happen.”

The jury convicted Routh of the following:

Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate,

Assaulting a federal officer,

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence,

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition,

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Background presented in court and public records showed Routh is a longtime Greensboro, North Carolina resident who once ran a roofing business and has prior felony convictions, including a 2002 case involving an explosive device.

He moved to Hawaii in 2018 and has publicly claimed involvement in efforts to recruit foreign volunteers for Ukraine — assertions disputed by former volunteers and Ukrainian officials.

Over the years he expressed shifting political views in social media posts and writings, including past support, then rejection, of Trump, and small‑dollar donations to Democratic causes; he registered as an independent in North Carolina in 2012.

Routh’s trial began Monday, Sept. 8.

During proceedings, prosecutors introduced travel notes, phone records and equipment seized from his vehicle, while the court allowed him to continue representing himself with standby counsel in place.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled

