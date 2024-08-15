Newly Minted Millionaire: New Bedford Woman Knows How She'll Spend Her Cash

Donna Balut, of New Bedford, won the cash playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” All five of the $2 million jackpots remain in the $10 scratch-off game as well as nine of 10 $1 million prizes.

Balut chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. She said she would use the money on her home.

Balut bought the ticket at Belleville Discount Gas at 535 Belleville Ave. in New Bedford. The store will get $10,000 for the sale.

