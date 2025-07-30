Newly Minted Millionaire: Attleboro Lands $10M Lottery Jackpot After Skipping Out On Work

David Badejo Jr., a forklift trainer, was offered an overtime shift on Monday but decided to turn it down. He stopped by his favorite store instead and won the grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s "$10,000,000 Bonanza," a $20 scratch-off ticket.

“I’m glad I didn’t take OT today!” Badejo told lottery officials when collecting his check. He said he almost passed out when he saw how much he'd won.

Badejo chose the lump-sum cash option, collecting a one-time payment of $6.5 million, before taxes, instead of the annuity.

He said he plans to buy a new Chevy Tahoe and have a nice meal to celebrate.

Badejo bought the winning ticket at Dairy Carousel, located at 220 South Main St. in Attleboro. The shop earned a $50,000 bonus for selling the golden ticket.

There is still one more $10 million ticket remaining in the "$10,000,000 Bonanza," along with two $1 million prizes yet to be claimed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.