Nathaniel Williams, 67, succumbed to injuries sustained in the Monday, Dec. 2 blaze, according to Middleborough Fire Chief Owen Thompson.

The fire broke out at the two-story home on Locust Street around 9:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived six minutes after the 911 call to find the first floor engulfed in flames.

Neighbors alerted firefighters that Williams, the home’s only occupant, was still inside, authorities said.

Racing against time, firefighters quickly searched the home and found Williams near a side entrance.

Paramedics took him to Rhode Island Hospital via a Coastal Medical Transportation ambulance. Despite doctors' best efforts, Williams later died from his injuries, the fire department said Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of Williams’ death.

Firefighters battled the house fire overnight before finally extinguishing it.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.