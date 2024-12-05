Head-On I-495 Crash In Mansfield Sends 3 To Hospital

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in Mansfield. A northbound vehicle veered into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming car head-on. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Firefighters had to cut two drivers out of their vehicles so paramedics could take them to area hospitals. Authorities did not release any information on their conditions.

Police have shut down lanes in both directions to clean, clear, and investigate the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.