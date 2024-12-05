Light Snow Fog/Mist 36°

Head-On I-495 Crash In Mansfield Sends 3 To Hospital

A head-on, multi-car crash Thursday morning, Dec. 5, sent three people to the hospital and forced police to shut down several lanes on I-495, authorities said. 

A police car with its lights flashing

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. in Mansfield. A northbound vehicle veered into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming car head-on. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Firefighters had to cut two drivers out of their vehicles so paramedics could take them to area hospitals. Authorities did not release any information on their conditions. 

Police have shut down lanes in both directions to clean, clear, and investigate the scene. 

