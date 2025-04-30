Halifax Army Vet Dies Saving Son, Niece From Drowning While On Vacation: 'He Was A Warrior'

Joshua Curtis, 38, of Halifax, was visiting family at Fernandina Beach, Florida — just north of Jacksonville — last week when a rip current dragged his 6-year-old son and niece deep into the ocean, according to reports.

Curtis swam out and rescued them but drowned in the effort. Both children survived.

"He's a warrior, and he sacrificed his life for the children," his mother, Dawn Wall, told CBS News.

This wasn’t the first time Curtis had risked his life to protect others. The 15-year US Army veteran received a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart during his service.

A GoFundMe campaign for Curtis’ family had raised just over $5,500 as of Wednesday, April 30. All proceeds will go to support his loved ones.

Born in Florida, Curtis later moved to Massachusetts, where he became a pillar of the local community.

He coached youth football for the Silver Lake Warriors, a team serving Kingston, Plympton, and Halifax. The organization posted a tribute to him on Facebook, calling Curtis “brave, loving, and devoted to those he cared about.”

Josh was an Army veteran, a family man, a coach, and a friend to so many in our community. His impact on the Warrior family was immediate and lasting. His son had just completed his first year of football, and Josh was preparing to take on the role of head coach for our Mighty Mites this upcoming season. His passion, leadership, and kindness will be deeply missed on and off the field.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

