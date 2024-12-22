Firefighter Jeffrey Albanese, a 24-year veteran with the department, husband, and father of two died on Saturday, Dec. 21, authorities said on Sunday.

Albanese suffered a heart attack while responding to a call on Dec. 9. Fellow firefighters resuscitated him and rushed him to Signature Brockton Hospital. He was later transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, where he died over the weekend.

Firefighter Albanese joined the Brockton Fire Department on Sept. 11, 2000, and served in Squad A, Ladder Company 1, and most recently as the senior man of Engine Company 4, the department said. He also was a member of the Honor Guard.

"Firefighter Albanese fought a courageous battle with his family and brother and sister Firefighters by his side," Chief Brian Nardelli wrote in a statement. "Please keep the Albanese family and the members of Brockton Firefighters Local 144 in your thoughts and prayers."

There was a procession through the city on Sunday. Funeral arraignments have not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.