Fair 75°

SHARE

Family Fortune: Brother, Sister In Brockton Both Win Lottery Jackpot On Same Day

A Brockton family took the old "you'll have what your sister's having, and you'll like it" to a new level when a pair of siblings each won $25,000 a year for life in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

William Fralick (top) and Pamela McClure

William Fralick (top) and Pamela McClure

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

William Fralick and Pamela McClure, both of Brockton, correctly guessed all five numbers in the "Lucky For Life" drawing on Aug. 25. 

They both chose to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

William said he would put the money into his savings, while his sister Pamela doesn't have plans for her winnings yet. 

He bought his ticket at Star Food Mart at 4 Hovendon Ave in Brockton, and she got hers at 7-Eleven at 145 North Quincy St. in Abington. Both stores will get a $5,000 bonus for the sale. 

 The Lucky for Life drawing is held seven days a week. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE