Family Fortune: Brother, Sister In Brockton Both Win Lottery Jackpot On Same Day

William Fralick and Pamela McClure, both of Brockton, correctly guessed all five numbers in the "Lucky For Life" drawing on Aug. 25.

They both chose to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

William said he would put the money into his savings, while his sister Pamela doesn't have plans for her winnings yet.

He bought his ticket at Star Food Mart at 4 Hovendon Ave in Brockton, and she got hers at 7-Eleven at 145 North Quincy St. in Abington. Both stores will get a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

The Lucky for Life drawing is held seven days a week.

