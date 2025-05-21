Overcast 52°

Falmouth Teen Killed In Crash After Leaving Prom: Community Mourns Bright Future Lost

An 18-year-old high school senior from Massachusetts who was killed in a single-vehicle crash after leaving her Falmouth High School prom is being remembered for her kindness, compassion, and the many friendships she left behind.

Ava Lodico was killed on Saturday, May 17, after crashing her vehicle shortly after leaving her high school prom.&nbsp;

Ava Lodico had just left the prom on Saturday, May 17, when she crashed her Range Rover near Acapesket Road and Casey’s Way in Falmouth. Police said the vehicle was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

She was the only person inside the vehicle.

Since her passing, Lodico’s friends have flooded social media with tributes, sharing photo montages and heartfelt messages to honor her memory.

Some have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her family with funeral costs and other expenses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 350 people had contributed, raising over $22,000.

Brandi Santos, Lodico’s mother, told WCVB that she’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community and Ava’s friends since the tragedy.

"I'm just amazed at how many friends she had. I knew she had a lot of friends, but not to this extent," Santos said. "Just seeing the love, I didn't know my daughter had this much of an impact on these kids. I'm just at a loss for words."

Friends said Lodico had planned to study nursing at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth after graduation.

Click here to donate or learn more about the GoFundMe campaign.

