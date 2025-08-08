Ex-Mass State Trooper Guilty In CDL Bribery Scandal Gets Month In Prison: Feds

Perry Mendes, 64, of Wareham, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to one month in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, with the first two months on home confinement. The government had recommended a year behind bars.

In July 2025, Mendes pleaded guilty to several charges, including conspiracy to falsify records, falsifying records, and making false statements. His involvement in the scheme was part of a larger 74-count indictment filed in January 2024, which implicated five others. Mendes, who worked in the CDL Unit of the MSP, had a direct role in undermining federal regulations meant to ensure safety on the roads.

Between January 2019 and April 2022, Mendes used a secret code, “golden handshake” or simply “golden,” to identify CDL applicants who would receive special treatment, bypassing the required skills tests. In some cases, he even cut tests short or reported passing scores for individuals who had not completed the necessary driving or vehicle inspection portions of the test.

Truck drivers and those who operate heavy and dangerous equipment are required to get a CDL.

Federal authorities emphasized the importance of the CDL skills test, which consists of three critical segments: Vehicle Inspection, Basic Control Skills, and the Road Test. Passing these tests ensures drivers are qualified to safely operate commercial vehicles, crucial to public safety. Only those who pass all three parts of the test should be awarded a CDL.

Mendes admitted to falsifying records for at least 17 applicants, providing them with passing scores regardless of their actual performance on the test. One of these applicants had never even taken the test, but Mendes reported a passing score nonetheless.

“This case represents a clear violation of public trust,” said U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Ensuring that only qualified drivers receive CDLs is vital to public safety. This sentence should send a message that we will hold accountable those who abuse their positions for personal gain.”

Mendes’ sentencing marks the first in a broader investigation into the bribery scheme, with federal authorities promising continued efforts to investigate and prosecute those involved.

