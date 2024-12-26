Fair 28°

Brockton's Tremalle Clark ID'd As Holbrook Shooting Victim

A man who was shot multiple times outside of an apartment complex in Norfolk County earlier this month has been identified as a 45-year-old Brockton man, authorities said. 

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Canva/cglade
Josh Lanier
Tremalle Clark was shot repeatedly at 112 Longmeadow Drive in Holbrook on December 6, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics rushed him to Boston Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. 

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues. Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Holbrook Police or the Massachusetts State Police Homicide Unit at the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

