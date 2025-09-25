Brielle Mae Rose and her boyfriend, 15-year-old Cameren Gutter, both of Fall River, were killed in a car wreck around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. She would have turned 17 next month.

“She was a witty, sassy girl who also loved to tease, was quick with humor, and loved to hassle her kid brothers, but you'd always see her carrying them around and with them in tow,” loved ones said, her obituary said.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the New Medford native's funeral.

“No life should be cut so viciously short," the campaign said. "No one prepares for this type of tragedy. Worrying about paying for something like this while trying to grieve is not something I want her mom, stepdad, and brothers to have to think about.”

Brielle's family wrote the Durfee High School student had a keen talent as a musician who could play multiple instruments, including the guitar, drums, and violin. However, she was best known for wits and tenacity.

“Her quick wit and sassy remarks could light up the room, making everyone erupt into laughter," her family wrote. "She was everyone's big sister, always ready to stand up for anyone in need. Her loving and courageous spirit made her a popular figure.”

