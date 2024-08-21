And Another One! Nantucket Diner Sells Its 3rd $1M Lottery Ticket This Year

Sean Durnin, a Nantucket restaurateur, is the latest winner.

Durnin bought a $20 scratch-off ticket from the Old South Diner at 57 Old South Road while making food deliveries on the island. A car seat stowed away in the back of his truck had fallen out during his route, and he was backtracking.

After he found it, Durnin wanted to see if his good luck would continue and scratched off the “$10,000,000 Bonanza” ticket to find a $1 million prize waiting for him.

Durnin's is the third six-figure winning ticket sold at Old South Diner since March 11, when a lucky gambler landed a $1 million check playing the “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” game. The diner sold a $2 million winner in the "Lifetime Millions" game on June 10.

Durnin said his wife and child are "his universe." He plans to invest his winnings into his son's future.

Old South Diner will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. It has collected $30,000 in bonuses from the other big wins.

The “$10,000,000 Bonanza” game launched this month. Three $10 million and five $1 million prizes remain in circulation.

