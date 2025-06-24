$4M Lottery Jackpot: Bridgewater Millionaire Jumping For Joy On New Trampoline

Alfred Duquette won a $4 million payday playing the “100X" game. The $10 ticket went on sale June 10.

Duquette, who was joined by his wife Jessica when claiming his prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters, opted to take the lump sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid out the full prize over 20 years.

He said he plans to use the money to buy a new home and a trampoline for his son.

He bought his winning ticket at Jay's Market, 359 Bedford St. in Whitman. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

The “100X” instant ticket includes two more instant grand prizes of $4 million as well as seven $1 million prizes.

