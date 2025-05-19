$1M Lottery Jackpot: Fall River Winner Living Like A King After Conquering New Game

Myles Blanchard, of Fall River, became the first $1 million prize winner in the new “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler.” The $10 scratch-off ticket went on sale April 15.

Blanchard elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid the full amount over 20 years.

He said he plans to buy a home with his newfound windfall.

Blanchard bought the winning ticket at Players Cafe, 950 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.