$1M Lottery Jackpot: Fall River Winner Living Like A King After Conquering New Game

A Massachusetts man must have felt like a king when he scratched off the winning ticket on a new Massachusetts State Lottery game. 

Myles Blanchard

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Myles Blanchard, of Fall River, became the first $1 million prize winner in the new “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler.” The $10 scratch-off ticket went on sale April 15. 

Blanchard elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would have paid the full amount over 20 years. 

He said he plans to buy a home with his newfound windfall. 

Blanchard bought the winning ticket at Players Cafe, 950 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

