10-Foot Great White Shark Spotted Off Mass. Coast

OCEARCH, the nonprofit that tracks several turtles' and sharks' migrations with GPS, reported that Miss May, a 10-foot, 846-pound great white, was last pinged off the Massachusetts coast south of Provincetown on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Miss May was first reported off the Florida coast in 2019. She made her way to the Florida Keys before turning north.

She's not the only one enjoying the waters off the Bay State coast.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity App reported multiple sightings on Tuesday off the eastern coast of Monomoy, Chatham, and Eastham. Earlier this month, a 13-foot thresher shark washed up off the shore of Duxbury.

While movies like "Jaws" (which was filmed on Martha's Vineyard) have given great white sharks some of the worst PR in the ocean, it's largely unfounded. The sharks are some of the most aggressive species along with bull and tiger varieties, great whites rarely attack people.

There were 69 unprovoked shark attacks in the United States last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. However, people are much more likely to be struck by lightning than eaten by a great white.

Click here to follow Miss May.

