Overcast 62°

SHARE

Newton 'Bachelor' Winner Who Spoiled Her Own Ending Gets Plot Twist

A 28-year-old Massachusetts woman may have accidentally spoiled the ending to her win on the "The Bachelor," but new reports said her happily ever after was short-lived. 

Grant Ellis with Juliana Pasquarosa

Grant Ellis with Juliana Pasquarosa

 Photo Credit: @julianapasquarosa and Disney/Anne Marie Fox
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, was one of 25 women who started the show vying for the affections of the 31-year-old New Jersey-based day trader, Grant Ellis.  

It's been nearly three months since the finale, and on Friday, Ellis said something had changed. He posted an Instagram Story that said the couple was "simply not the right fit" for anything long-term. 

"This is one of the harder things I've had to write, but I want to share it honestly," he continued. "... This chapter is closing, but we're both walking away with love and respect in our hearts."

Pasquarosa also released a statement on an Instagram Story, saying their lives were headed on "separate paths."

"After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we've come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths. We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how," she wrote. "And while this isn't the ending we once imagined, it's one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what's ahead."

to follow Daily Voice Newton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE