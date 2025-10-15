New Primary Care Clinic Opening in Newton, MA

Revere Medical - Newton Primary Care is excited to announce the opening of its doors on October 13, 2025. Located at 29 Crafts St, Suite 400, our new clinic offers patients in Newton and the surrounding areas (including Needham, Belmont, Arlington, Watertown, and Waltham) a convenient new option for high-quality primary care.

Our dedicated team, led by Dr. Pragati Tikoo, Dr. Henry Merola, and Hannah Folk, PA-C, is committed to providing both preventive and sick care to support the ongoing wellness of the community. Our services include Annual Wellness Visits, Chronic Care Management, Immunizations, Laboratory & Testing, Physicals, Sick Visits, Specialty Care Referrals, and more.

As a growing network with over 75 locations across the U.S., Revere Medical's mission is to empower providers with the resources and efficient systems they need to focus entirely on you, the patient. We are committed to transforming the patient experience by delivering high-quality, personalized primary care that helps forge stronger, healthier communities. Revere Medical ensures our care teams are equipped to provide the compassionate care you and your family deserve.

Beyond providing clinical care, Revere Medical's primary goal in Newton is to become a trusted partner in community health. We are committed to increasing local access to high-quality primary care, ensuring residents have reliable access to everything from preventive screenings to managing chronic conditions. We believe in building lasting health partnerships with our patients and delivering reliable, patient-centered care.

Newton Primary Care accepts most major insurance plans. To schedule an appointment and experience care that’s focused on you, visit our website or call the clinic at (617) 964-7530.

www.reveremedical.com