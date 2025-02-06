GOAT Hunt: Tom Brady Look-Alike Contest Offers Cash Prize For Most Legendary Style

Time Out Market Boston is hosting a Tom Brady look-alike contest on Saturday, Feb. 8. The free event begins at 2 p.m. inside the Landmark Center on Park Drive.

A $200 prize is up for grabs for whoever is the most convincing doppelgänger for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"Do you know someone who looks like Tom Brady?" the event's page asked. "Do you look like Tom Brady? (Congrats!) If you think you’ve got the GOAT's signature style then come and join us."

The New England Patriots legend certainly won't be there to meet the contest's champ. He'll be in New Orleans preparing for his Fox broadcasting duties at Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Runners-up will receive Time Out Market gift cards. The contest will feature themed cocktails and a live DJ, giving fans a chance to celebrate all things TB12.

You can click here to sign up for the Tom Brady look-alike contest.

