Newburyport Teen Hit By Police Cruiser Outside Middle School, Investigation Underway

City Marshal Matthew Simons confirmed the accident involved a marked police cruiser that was not responding to an emergency. It happened in front of the school on Low Street during dismissal on Thursday afternoon, June 5.

Witnesses said the student ran out between parked cars and into the street without warning, police added.

“This is an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved,” said Marshal Simons. “I’m relieved that the student was not injured seriously, and grateful to the officer involved for acting calmly while being involved in a very stressful event. The officer's attentiveness and quick reaction undoubtedly prevented what could have been more serious injuries.”

The boy was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. First responders were on scene within moments, and the officer driving the cruiser stayed to help immediately.

The officer was checked by medics but didn’t need to go to the hospital, authorities said.

Police say early findings and witness accounts suggest the officer had no time to react. The crash is still under investigation by Sgt. Jason Kohan. Anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t talked to police yet is urged to call 978-462-4411, ext. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburyport and receive free news updates.