Scott Newman, 51, was charged with enticement of a child under 16 and attempting to commit a crime, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday, July 23.

The investigation began when Ohio’s Defiance Police contacted Massachusetts State Police. They told troopers Newman had allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was a child, but was one of their agents.

Newman sent images of himself and asked the "child" to send photos back. He also encouraged secrecy and told the girl not to tell her parents, the prosecutor's office said.

“This case underscores the very real dangers young people face online,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. “He actively sought to hide those interactions from her parents and encouraged secrecy.”

Authorities say Newman worked in a position involving family education and leadership, raising concern about his proximity to children. However, an email seeking where he worked was not immediately returned.

Newman has ties to Natick, Sudbury, and Newton.

Newman was being held on $25,000 bail, authorities said.

