Milton Murder-Suicide: Man, Woman Dead In Fatal Stabbing, Leave Behind Child, DA Says

Rose Lamour, 28, of Milton, and Stanley Monteperousse, 35, were found suffering stab wounds at a home on Blue Hills Parkway after multiple neighbors called 911 around 7:30 p.m., the Norfolk District Attorney said.

First responders gave emergency medical care at the scene and rushed both victims to nearby hospitals. Lamour and Monteperousse were later pronounced dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the pair had been in a dating relationship and shared one child. Authorities did not say how old the child was or if they were in the home at the time of the killings.

Their deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including State Police detectives, crime scene investigators, and crash reconstruction teams, responded to the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to determine the exact causes of death.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” said District Attorney Michael Morrissey. “Chief John King and I urge anyone feeling threatened by their partner or being abused in their relationship to contact police or community support services.”

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist the ongoing investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Detective Chris Moore at 781-830-4985 or Milton Police Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837.

Support is available for anyone experiencing domestic violence. Dove Inc., a local non-profit, can be reached at 617-471-1234. SafeLink, a statewide 24/7 hotline, is available at 1-877-785-2020.

