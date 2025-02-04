Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Shooting Milton Woman Multiple Times In Her Car: DA

Joell C. Williams, 35, was arrested Friday in Mattapan after an intense manhunt and ordered held without bail Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday on Belvoir Road in Milton. The victim was in her car when she was shot multiple times. She was rushed to a Boston hospital, where she remains.

Williams faces several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm. He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court at a later date.

Authorities say Williams refused to surrender for hours before officers took him into custody without incident. A search of the Mattapan residence turned up a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number and a 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Williams is not licensed to carry firearms, prosecutors said.

Williams, whose last known address was in Dorchester, had been wanted since 2023 for allegedly assaulting the same woman in Norwood, according to prosecutors. He was initially arrested on outstanding warrants and later arraigned Monday on additional assault and firearms charges.

