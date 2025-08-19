Colton Paszkowski was found guilty on six counts of child rape following a two-day trial in Superior Court. He was acquitted on a charge of witness intimidation. After the verdict, his bail was revoked, and he was taken into custody, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

Prosecutors said the assaults happened in 2021 across three Worcester County communities — Northbridge, Millbury, and Sutton. Paszkowski was arrested in December 2021 and indicted in March 2023, the prosecutor's office said.

The victim told police that Paszkowski was working as a horse farrier when he repeatedly raped her, per the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, and not as a firefighter.

“This sexual assault survivor showed great strength and courage while testifying about her ordeal,” District Attorney Early said. He also thanked the police departments in Northbridge, Millbury, and Sutton, along with Assistant District Attorney Mark McShera and Victim Witness Advocate Taylor Picard, for their roles in securing the conviction.

Paszkowski will be sentenced on August 25.

