Colton Paszkowski, a former Millbury firefighter, was found guilty earlier this month on six counts of child rape following a two-day trial. On Tuesday, April 26, a judge handed down three concurrent sentences of eight to 10 years, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

He will spend three years on probation after his release.

Prosecutors said the sexual assaults happened in 2021 across three Worcester County communities — Northbridge, Millbury, and Sutton. Paszkowski was arrested in December 2021 and indicted in March 2023, officials said.

The victim told police that Paszkowski was working as a horse farrier, not as a firefighter, when the assaults occurred, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. thanked Assistant District Attorney Mark McShera and Victim Witness Advocate Taylor Picard for their work on the case. He also praised the victim for testifying about the repeated abuse.

“This sexual assault survivor showed great strength and courage while testifying about her ordeal,” Early said. He also thanked the police departments in Northbridge, Millbury, and Sutton for their work in securing the conviction.

