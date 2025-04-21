Who Is John Korir? Meet The New Boston Marathon Champion With Speed In His Blood

Korir pushed a hot early pace with a first-half split of 1:01:54 and never looked back. His win adds a new layer of legacy to the Korir family name — his older brother, Wesley Korir, won the Boston Marathon in 2012 with a time of 2:12:40.

Behind John Korir was a stacked elite field that kept the pressure on through the final miles.

Alphonce Felix Simbu of Tanzania and Cybran Kotut of Kenya finished in a dead heat for second and third, both logging a finish time of 2:05:04 after identical 1:01:54 half splits.

American runner Conner Mantz of Utah gave fans something to cheer for, placing fourth in 2:05:08 after running the fastest first half in the group, at 1:01:53. Ethiopian track star Muktar Edris closed out the top five with a strong debut, finishing in 2:05:59.

On the women’s side, Sharon Lokedi powered her way to victory, clocking in at 2:17:22, edging out two-time world champion Hellen Obiri, who finished second in 2:17:41. The Kenyan stars led a fiercely competitive field from the start.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia placed third in 2:18:06, followed by fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai, who crossed the line in 2:21:32. Ethiopian distance runner Amane Beriso rounded out the top five at 2:21:58.

Just 44 seconds separated the top three finishers in one of the closest women’s races Boston has seen in years.

