Tufts U. Lacrosse Players Remain Hospitalized Days After Practice With Navy SEAL Trainee

Twelve members of the Tufts University Men's Lacrosse team were taken to an area hospital and treated for rhabdomyolysis, according to the school's spokesperson. Five remained hospitalized on Friday.

Rhabdomyolysis is a "rare muscle injury where your muscles break down. This is a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest," the Cleveland Clinic says.

All injured team members attended a practice on Monday, Sept. 16, that an alumnus and Navy SEAL trainee led. The Tufts Jumbos men's lacrosse team won the 2024 Division III National Championship.

"Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," Tufts University said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation."

Tufts University added it hired an outside firm to investigate the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Medford and receive free news updates.