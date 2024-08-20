Anheuser-Busch To Cut 200 Jobs At Medford Facility: Report

The brewer plans to transfer its AB One wholesaler on Riverside Avenue to Quality Beverage, which already has distribution locations in Chicopee, Auburn, and Taunton.

“We are working with Quality Beverage to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, including fully supporting our local teams, and as part of this ongoing transition, we expect that some opportunities will be made available for Boston employees with the Quality Beverage team,” Anheuser-Busch said in a news release.

Anheuser-Busch told the state it plans to lay off 193 workers beginning on Nov. 1. However, some workers could find jobs with Quality Beverage.

The company cut nearly 400 jobs last year following backlash from conservatives after Budweiser worked with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans-rights activist and social media star, according to CBS Boston.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Medford and receive free news updates.