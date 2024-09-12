Newly Minted Multi-Millionaire: Marlborough Man Wins $2M Jackpot

Leandro DeJesus, of Marlborough, won the jackpot playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword," a $10 scratch-off ticket.

DeJesus took the lump sum payment of $1.3 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he would use the money to help his family and purchase a home.

DeJesus bought the winning ticket at Post Road Pantry Convenience at 21 Boston Post Road E. in Marlborough. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for the sale.

