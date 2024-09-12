Fair 81°

SHARE

Newly Minted Multi-Millionaire: Marlborough Man Wins $2M Jackpot

A Marlborough man who won $2 million in the lottery says he knows how he'll spend the cash. 

Leandro DeJesus

Leandro DeJesus

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Leandro DeJesus, of Marlborough, won the jackpot playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword," a $10 scratch-off ticket. 

DeJesus took the lump sum payment of $1.3 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He said he would use the money to help his family and purchase a home. 

DeJesus bought the winning ticket at Post Road Pantry Convenience at 21 Boston Post Road E. in Marlborough. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Marlborough and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE