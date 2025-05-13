Marlborough Man Killed In 'Catastrophic' House Fire; Officials Don't Suspect Foul Play

A passerby reported the fire just after 4:30 a.m. at 11 Hanlon Drive. Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames. Crews did not hear any smoke alarms when they arrived, the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Firefighters discovered the man on the home’s second floor and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries later that morning. Authorities have not released his name, as they are still notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

An initial investigation determined that the fire originated in the center of the home and caused catastrophic damage. The fire marshal does not believe the blaze was intentionally set.

“We at the Marlborough Fire Department again want to express our condolences to the family that lost a loved one yesterday,” said Marlborough Fire Chief Kevin J. Breen. “We also want to urge all our residents to check their smoke alarms to be sure they’re working properly and installed on every level of the home.”

Anyone who needs help installing smoke detectors can contact their local fire department.

This is the 10th fatal fire in Massachusetts this year, most of which have involved older adults.

