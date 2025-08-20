Marlborough Dentist Hid Camera In Staff Bathroom — Twice: DA

Dr. Patrick Tu Huynh, 35, was arraigned on multiple charges, including seven counts of photographing a person in a state of nudity without consent, two counts of unlawful wiretap, and destruction of property, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It's unclear if patients had access to the bathroom.

The case began in May when a dental assistant at New England Dental Group reported finding a camera taped inside the staff bathroom toilet. According to officials, Huynh removed the device and told the assistant he would "attempt to identify the suspect."

Three months later, on August 14, the same assistant contacted Marlborough Police after discovering another identical device hidden in the same bathroom, this time attached with dental wax and medical tape.

Investigators say the camera contained video footage of multiple victims. Authorities also allege the images showed Huynh adjusting and cleaning the camera lens while it was in place.

A staff page with Hyunh's name on New England Dental Group's website was no longer available as of Wednesday, Aug. 20.

A judge ordered Hyunh held on $10,000 bail, authorities said.

Huynh was ordered to stay away from the dental practice, avoid contact with victims, and surrender his passport. He will return to court on September 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Marlborough and receive free news updates.