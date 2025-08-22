The 16-year-old, whose name is not being released because of his age, is now charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, receiving a stolen vehicle, and operating under the influence of liquor, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. He was also cited for two civil motor vehicle infractions.

Savanah, an eighth grader at Veterans Middle School, died after the crash on Atlantic Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19. Her death has left her family and classmates devastated.

“There is an empty hole in my chest,” her mother, Christine Gatchell, told NBC10 Boston. “I don’t know how to move on.”

A GoFundMe created shortly after Savanah's death raised double its goal within two days and continues to climb. Organizers had raised more than $44,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“She was the kind of person you could turn to when you were sad or stressed, and she would be there to listen and bring comfort,” organizers wrote. “Savanah’s light will never be forgotten.”

Money raised will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, as well as to help her family through what organizers called an “unimaginable time.”

“No family should have to go through this kind of heartbreak,” the message read, urging donations and shares to show support.

