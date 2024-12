Andrew Carr won $1 million playing the “$4,000,000 Bonus Money" game, a $10 scratch-off ticket.

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. He plans to invest that money for his future.

Carr bought the ticket at Dandea’s Superette at 790 Main St. in Malden. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

