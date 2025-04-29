Newly Minted Millionaire: Lynn Woman Lands 1st $1M Prize In New Lottery Game

Sammantha Kheav-Pech, of Lynn, picked up the first $1 million grand prize in the new “$15,000,000 Colossal Millions” game. The $30 scratch-off tickets went on sale April 15.

Kheav-Pech elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would pay the full amount over 20 years.

She said she plans to save the money and share some with her family.

Kheav-Pech bought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 50 Bass Ave. in Gloucester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

