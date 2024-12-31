Mostly Cloudy 42°

Lynn Man Dies After Apartment Fire; Marks State's 40th Fire Fatality Of Year

A Massachusetts man who was severely injured in an apartment fire over the weekend has died, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Lynn Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The man, a Lynn resident in his 40s, was found unconscious on the third floor of a six-family apartment building at 104-106 Lewis St. around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The man's name has not been released.

Crews contained the fire to a single room and extinguished it in about an hour.

Lynn firefighters performed CPR on the man at the scene, and paramedics rushed him to Salem Hospital. Doctors later transferred him to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he died the following afternoon.

While no other injuries were reported, several residents were displaced due to heavy smoke and water damage.

The man's death is the 40th fire-related fatality in Massachusetts this year, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

