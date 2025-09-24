Scooter Battery Explosion Sparks Two-Alarm Fire In Ludlow Home

The blaze was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on Haviland Street in Ludlow.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire pouring from multiple windows. A second alarm was struck, and mutual aid companies joined off-duty firefighters to battle the blaze. Crews brought the fire under control in 15 minutes, but the damage was extensive.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we use every day at home, work, and school,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. “It’s vitally important that we purchase, charge, and recycle these batteries safely to prevent incidents like this one. Fortunately, no one was injured in yesterday’s fire but the danger was very real.”

All residents escaped safely.

Investigators from the Ludlow Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental. They said the scooter’s battery pack exploded in the kitchen. The battery had failed to charge, and an aftermarket charger bought online had been used.

“Always use the manufacturer’s recommended equipment when charging lithium-ion batteries,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Aftermarket accessories may not be compatible with the battery and have been associated with a rising number of fires. If the battery won’t take a charge, dispose of it safely. Take it to a household hazardous waste drop-off in your community or a battery recycling location.”

