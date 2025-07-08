$1M Lottery Jackpot: Ludlow Woman Plans To Enjoy Retirement With Payday

Teresa Moreno, of Ludlow, is the second $1 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Triple 777," a $5 scratch-off game.

She chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) instead of the annuity option, which would have paid out the full amount over 20 years.

Moreno plans to use her winnings to invest, travel, and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

She purchased the ticket at The Country Trading Post & Restaurant in Chicopee, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

