Wanted Gang Leader Busted in Lowell After 3 Years On Run: Feds

Darasy Chhim, 39, also known by the aliases "Mystickal" and "Rizzus," was taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine base, fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, and methamphetamine. According to federal prosecutors, Chhim has been wanted since June 2021, when he was indicted alongside 14 co-conspirators.

Authorities allege Chhim was a senior member of the One Family Clique street gang, which operated a sophisticated drug trafficking network in Lowell, across Massachusetts, and extending into Virginia and California.

From February 2019 to June 2021, prosecutors claim Chhim and his associates moved large quantities of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, while also engaging in firearm trafficking, money laundering, and violent acts against rival gangs.

The charges Chhim faces carry severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison, life under supervised release, and fines reaching $1 million. Court records also indicate potential forfeiture of assets connected to the alleged drug conspiracy.

Chhim’s co-defendants are either awaiting trial or have already been sentenced for their roles in the alleged conspiracy. Federal officials have emphasized the seriousness of the charges, citing the devastation caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine in communities across the country.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lowell and receive free news updates.