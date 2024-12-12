Toddler Struck by Truck in Lowell, Fighting for Her Life At Hospital

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Coburn streets in Lowell, near a daycare.

Witnesses said the child’s mother was trying to get her into a car when the toddler suddenly ran behind the vehicle and into the street, where a passing truck hit her, according to police.

Responding officers found the girl lying in the street with severe injuries. She was rushed to a Boston-area hospital, where doctors are treating what authorities describe as life-threatening injuries.

“The operator of the motor vehicle that struck the child remained on the scene and is cooperating with police,” said Superintendent Greg Hudon.

The Lowell Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the crash. No charges have been filed.

