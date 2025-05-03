Christopher Campbell, 30, is now facing several serious charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, carjacking, and two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Just after 10:25 p.m. on Friday, May 2, investigators say Campbell crashed his Volkswagen Jetta into another car at Boylston and Rogers streets. Then, in a shocking moment, he reportedly jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle and shouted at the driver.

The woman got out and ran away. That's when police say Campbell jumped into her vehicle and took off.

A few minutes later, police said Campbell crashed the stolen car into a man walking on the sidewalk. That pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remained on Saturday.

About 30 minutes later and miles away in Franklin, drivers on I-495 started calling the Massachusetts State Police about a car stopped in the left lane with no lights on. Moments later, another vehicle crashed into it.

When police arrived, they found the car abandoned. Investigators confirmed it had been stolen from Lowell earlier in the night.

A search began immediately. With help from Franklin police, officers formed a perimeter and found Campbell hiding in a culvert after he had crossed I-495.

When officers approached, he began shouting that he had a gun. Police used a stun gun to subdue him and arrested him without further incident, Ryan said.

Campbell also faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, negligent operation, and a marked lanes violation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lowell and receive free news updates.