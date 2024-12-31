Bravindah Mawanda has been charged with the killing of 24-year-old Nikhl Israni, also of Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Middlesex and Maude Streets shortly before 8:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, after receiving a report of a person lying in the roadway. Police found Israni suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and paramedics rushed him to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators say preliminary evidence suggests that Mawanda shot Israni multiple times while they sat in Israni's car. Mawanda ran to hide in his nearby home, where police found him and a gun that was consistent with Israni's wounds, the prosecutor said.

Mawanda was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Authorities are investigating what led to the deadly encounter.

