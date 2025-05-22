Netflix’s New Thriller ‘Sirens’ Stars Longmeadow Native Meghann Fahy, CT's Kevin Bacon

The dark comedy centers on two fictional sisters, Devon and Simone DeWitt, played by Longmeadow, Massachusetts-native Meghann Fahy ("The White Lotus") and Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon"). Their tense reunion at a lavish seaside estate sets the stage for a weekend filled with secrets, control, and class conflict, according to Tudum.

At the heart of the five-episode drama is Simone’s unsettling relationship with her boss, Michaela Kell — a powerful figure played by Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore. Devon, suspicious of her sister’s sudden transformation and loyalty to this elite world, digs into what’s really happening behind the estate’s glossy façade.

The setting might feel like a vacation escape — all sun-soaked cliffs and designer clothes — but the show is anything but relaxing. Beneath the coastal charm is a story full of tension, power plays, and identity struggles, Netflix says.

“These actors are incredible,” Fahy told Tudum, reflecting on working alongside Moore, Alcock, Kevin Bacon (as Michaela’s husband Peter), and others like Glenn Howerton ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Felix Solis.

Created by Molly Smith Metzler and based on her play Elemeno Pea, "Sirens" is told over the course of one pressure-cooker weekend. Critics say it's a darkly funny look at how money and manipulation can divide even the closest families.

